Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train embarks on ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’

Indian Railways‘ Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has embarked on ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’. The 6 nights and 7 days tour commenced on Friday from Delhi. The tour will connect the two most important pilgrimage sites of two countries: India and Nepal. It will boost bilateral relations and promote cultural relations as well.

Also Read: Good news for daily passengers! Now get Indian Railways’ unreserved tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines – Here’s all you need to know about ATVMs

The boarding and de-boarding of the journey are at Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, and Kanpur. The tour will end on February 23, 2023, in Delhi.

List of religious sites and destinations to be covered-

Ayodhya – Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat

Nandigram – Ram-Bharat Temple

Janakpur – Ram-Janki Mandir and Dhanusha Dham

Sitamarhi – Ram Janki Temple at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham

Varanasi – Sarnath (Outer visit), Tulsi Manas temple, and Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat

Prayagraj – Sangam sthal, Hanuman Mandir, Shankar Viman Mandapam and Bharadwaj Ashram

Also Read: Kolkata Metro’s Orange line to transform city’s transport; will act as gateway for industrial estate, educational and medical hub – Details inside

Fare

A total of 120 passengers can accommodate on the train, out of which 72 seats are there in AC-I and 48 seats in AC-II. The price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 39,775 per person in double and triple sharing in AC-II class. While for single occupancy, the price is Rs 45,040. The price range for single occupancy in AC-I class is Rs 57,440 while for double and triple sharing, the price is Rs 52,650.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India’s initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also provided an option to passengers to make the payment for the tour package in monthly installments. For this, it has tied up with two payment gateways: Paytm and Razorpay.