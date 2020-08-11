Indian Railways bets on lighter LHB coaches! New safer and faster trains coming soon; details

The Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, is working on several design improvements for a reduction in weight of coaches.

Indian Railways bets on lighter train coaches! In the coming years, Indian Railways to have lighter coaches that will be safer and faster! In a bid to make coaches more efficient and help in saving energy, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, is working on several design improvements for a reduction in weight of coaches. According to details shared by the RCF, different variants of LHB coaches weigh around 46 tonnes. In order to reduce the weight, many improvements in the design have been made to the shell, furnishing and electrical fittings. RCF further claimed that these improvements in the designing make AC First Class coaches, AC 2 tier coaches, AC 3 tier coaches as well as Sleeper and General coaches lighter by 7 quintals to 1.5 tonnes approximately.

According to RCF, in AC First, AC 2 Tier and AC 3 Tier coaches, there will be a reduction in weight of 3 quintals, 6 quintals, and 6.7 quintals respectively, by bringing in changes in seats and berths. By changing the material of the AC package unit, three quintal weight will be reduced. Also, there will be a substantial reduction of weight in these coaches by replacing the partition frame of Sleeper and General coaches with a light honeycomb partition frame. Besides, provision has been made for a reduction in weight through structural and design changes in transformers, bio tanks, switchboard cabinets, etc.

This year, the production of high capacity parcel vans has been started by RCF on a large scale. RCF stated that on all long-distance trains, these coaches are running so that the supply of goods can be expedited. To reduce the weight of coaches, RCF is also changing the material of luggage racks, panels, flooring, etc. With this, the weight will be reduced by 1.5 tons and also, it will help to increase the carrying capacity of these parcel vans.

According to RCF, by an adequate reduction in weight of the coaches, the haulage cost will be minimized due to energy saving, as well as the number of coaches in trains can also be increased. Also, the efficiency of coaches will be improved and the aesthetics of coach interiors will also increase. Additionally, the light-weight LHB coaches will also contribute to faster train travel in the coming years.

Last month, RCF made a record by producing 151 LHB coaches- the highest ever monthly production. Also, for increasing coach production, the coach factory made extremely low-cost Jig for coach shell making that will ensure the production of seven to eight coaches per day.