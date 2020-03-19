Indian Railways bets on LHB train coaches for safety! Manufactures over 9,000 LHB coaches between 2014-2019

For the last two years, the national transporter has stopped the production of ICF- design coaches.

LHB coaches in Indian Railways: In a bid to enhance the safety of passengers, Link Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches were introduced on the Indian Railways network. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Parliament that between the years 2009 and 2014, only 1,866 LHB coaches were manufactured by the production units of Indian Railways, the rest being conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF)- design coaches. According to the Railway Minister, German technology-based LHB coaches have a better safety record than ICF- design coaches. Goyal further stated that between the years 2014 and 2019, a total of 9,932 LHB coaches were manufactured and for the last two years, the national transporter has stopped the production of ICF- design coaches.

The modern LHB train coaches are considered to be safer as well as better than conventional ICF- design train coaches. Unlike ICF-design train coaches, LHB coaches offer a higher carrying capacity, they have higher speed potential, they are also lighter in weight and have increased codal life. Besides, LHB coaches also boast better safety features compared to ICF- design coaches. Apart from these features, LHB coaches also have anti-climbing features that prevent the coaches from getting piled up during rail accidents.

A few months ago, it was reported that the ICF had rolled out its 3000th coach of the year in less than nine months. Also, earlier it was reported that a record was registered by the ICF by rolling out a total of 2,222 LHB coaches in just a period of 8 months and 11 days in the current financial year.

Many trains have been upgraded with modern LHB rakes in the last few months. Some of the trains are train no. 12024/12023 Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express, train no. 12759/12760 Charminar Express, train no. 20653/20654 Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, train no. 15269/15270 Jansadharan Express, etc.