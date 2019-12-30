Indian Railways bets on green initiatives! Konkan railway line to be fully electrified in one year

The government of Goa is working towards making the state pollution-free.

Indian Railways electrification Konkan rail line on track! Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently announced that the electrification of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited’s (KRCL) route would be completed within a year. According to him, the move will help curb pollution as diesel engines would not be used on the newly electrified Indian Railways line. Goyal was quoted in a PTI report saying that the government of Goa is working towards making the state pollution-free. The national transporter will contribute in its own way by electrifying the KRCL line, and following the completion of electrification, diesel-run trains would not be operated on the route, he said.

In the near future, newer areas in the state of Goa would be connected by the Indian Railways network. Further, more “quality trains” to the state would be started for the benefit of tourists, Goyal said. According to the Railway Minister, the beauty of Goa can be enjoyed by tourists and other travelers while they travel by train. Additionally, more Vistadome coaches (train coaches with a glass dome on the top) are likely to be introduced on the route, he said. The railway line between Roha in the state of Maharashtra and Thokur in the state of Karnataka is managed by the KRCL. The line covers a distance of 743 km, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the financial year 2019-20 has been reported to be the safest year so far, in the history of Indian Railways. The national transporter has recorded zero passenger deaths in rail accidents in the year 2019-20, as per official data till date. Between the period, April 1 and December 27 this year, not even a single (mishap-related) death of any railway passenger has been registered, the Railway Minister said. He further stated that with an aim to give passengers top quality service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore in the Indian Railways in the next 12 years.