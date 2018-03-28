Indian Railways bets on green corridors with bio-toilets to make tracks human defecation free

Once the work of fitting bio-toilets in all train coaches is completed, the entire network of Indian Railways will automatically become human waste discharge free from coaches.

In an attempt to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious “Swachh Bharat Mission”, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is extensively installing bio-toilets on its coaches so that no human waste is discharged from train coaches on the tracks. According to Railway Ministry, in year 2016-2017, 6 Green corridors were made functional in order to demonstrate the advantage of fitment of bio-toilets. Moreover, the national transporter has commissioned 22 sections as Green corridors, which will be free from human waste discharge from trains. According to Railway Ministry, the decision to set up bio-toilets in the entire fleet of coaches across Indian Railways by the year 2021-22 has been advanced to 2019 in the Union Budget 2017-18. Therefore, once the work of fitting bio-toilets in all train coaches is completed, the entire network of Indian Railways will automatically become human waste discharge free from coaches.

Under Central Railway, two sections, Daund-Baramati section of 43 km and Chalisgaon-Dhule section of 56 km in Maharashtra have been commissioned. Under East Central Railway, 35 km long Sakari-Biraul section in Bihar has been commissioned. Two sections under Eastern Railway, 38 km long Madhupur-Giridih section in Jharkhand/West Bengal and 53 km long Bhagalpur-Banka section in Bihar have been commissioned. Two sections under North Eastern Railway, Bhojipura-Pilibhit section of 40 km in Uttar Pradesh and Chhapra-Thave of 109 km in Bihar have been commissioned. Under Northeast Frontier Railway, 82 km Chaparmukh-Silghat section, 84 km long Katakhal-Bairabi section in Assam and 61 km long Arunachal-Vangaichungpao section in Assam/Manipur have been commissioned.

Five sections under North Western Railway 119 km long Barmer-Munabao section, 41 km long Pipar Road-Bilara, 178 km long Hanumangarh-Sadalpur section, 77 km long Anupgarh-Suratgarh section in Rajasthan and 150 km long Sikar- Loharu section in Rajasthan/ Haryana have been commissioned. Four sections across Tamil Nadu under Southern Railway, 119 km long Rameswaram-Manamadurai section, 151 km long Trichy-Manamadurai (excluding TPJ) section, 48 km long Madurai- Manamadurai (excludingMDU) section, 67 km long Virudhnagar-Manamadurai (excluding VPT) section have been commissioned. Three sections across Gujarat under Western Railway, Okha-Kanalus Junction section of 140 km, Porbandar-Wansjaliya section of 33 km, Dhola Junction Mahuva (excluding Rajula Road-Rajula City) section of 127 km have been commissioned.

Meanwhile, even as Indian Railways looks to retrofit all old train coaches and new rakes with bio-toilets the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a report in 2017 said that the funds allocated for the purpose remain underutilised.