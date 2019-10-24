Indian Railways bets on 160 kmph trains! Ambitious Rs 18,000 cr Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata project underway

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is aiming to operate semi-high speed trains at 160 kmph on the Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai routes

Indian Railways plans to implement a Rs 18,000 crore project to maximize the speed of trains! Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav recently announced that the ambitious rail project will be implemented by upgrading infrastructure to operate trains at a speed of 160 kmph on the busy Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai routes. After inaugurating the International Rail Conference 2019 as well as the 13th International Railway Equipment Exhibition, Yadav said that the project will take at least four years to be completed. According to a PTI report, both the events were organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with Indian Railways at Aerocity.

Financial Express Online had earlier reported the national transporter’s plans to upgrade the two major Golden Quadrilateral lines and eventually reduce the travel time between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata to 10 hours and 12 hours respectively. Once the infrastructure is in place on these two crucial routes, Indian Railways is expected to invite private trains to run on them as well.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is aiming to operate semi-high speed trains at 160 kmph on the Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai routes, and high speed trains at up to 320 kmph under the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. At present, the average maximum speed of trains running on various routes is 99 kmph. The country’s first engine-less, self-propelled Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express touches an average speed of 104 kmph between Delhi and Kanpur. According to the Railway Ministry, the infrastructure upgradation to operate trains at a speed of 160 kmph includes fencing, elimination of unmanned level-crossings, and upgrade of track and signalling.

According to Yadav, the national transporter is in a transformation mode and is in the process of modernization. He further said that as part of this, in the next three years, the 68,000 km long broad-gauge network will be electrified. A total of 28,000 km network is electrified at present and for next year a target of 7,000 km has been set. Moreover, a ‘multi-tracking’ project will be implemented in the 34,000 km long ‘highly busy and utilized’ rail network in a phased manner. Also, additional rail tracks will be laid in these routes as around 96% of the country’s trains ply there, Yadav said.