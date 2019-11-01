Indian Railways’ Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express gets upgraded; train to run with new LHB coaches

The LHB coaches have been equipped with bio-toilets, modular interiors. (images: Suresh Angadi Twitter handle)

Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express: From now on travelling between Belagavi and Bengaluru in Karnataka will get more comfortable and convenient! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has recently upgraded Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express. The newly upgraded and improved train number 20653/20654 Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express will now run with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches.

Other than providing passengers with more seats, better safety, comfort and speed, the LHB coaches will also boast a slew of modern facilities. According to details shared by Minister of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi, the LHB coaches have been equipped with bio-toilets, modular interiors. They have also been aesthetically designed.

For the first time, LHB coaches were introduced on the Indian Railways network in 2000. While the first indigenous LHB coach was operated in 2003. These coaches are based on German technology and offer better and more comfortable riding experience to passengers, compared to Integral Coach Factory (ICF)-design coaches. Moreover, the LHB coaches boast anti-climbing features which prevent piling up of coaches during rail accidents, thereby, reducing the chances of injuries and deaths. As the production of ICF-design coaches has been stopped by the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways’ production units are only manufacturing LHB coaches from 2018-19.

In the last few months, several trains have been upgraded with LHB rakes. Recently, train number 15269/15270 Jansadharan Express has been provided with a new LHB rake with special vinyl wrapping. The train which runs between Muzaffarpur and Ahmedabad displays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the integration of India.

The exterior of the coaches has been decorated with photographs of his life events and quotes. Moreover, the coaches of train number 12759/12760 Charminar Express are being replaced with LHB coaches. The train service which runs between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central and Hyderabad will start operations with LHB coaches from 4 November 2019.