Indian Railways becomes greener! Meghalaya gets its first electric train – Details inside

Indian Railways is rapidly progressing towards becoming the largest green network in the world. Recently, it achieved another milestone by operating the first electric train in Meghalaya. The train will run from Mendipathar to Dudhnai.

Recently, the railways have completed the electrification work of 22.823 km Dudhnai – Mendipathar single line section and 34.59 km Abhayapuri – Pancharatna double line section.

PM Modi hails achievement:-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight as Meghalaya gets electric trains for the first time. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Wonderful news for Meghalaya and furthering connectivity in the Northeast.”

Significance of Electrification:-

With the commissioning of electric traction, the trains hauled by electric locomotive will be able to reach Meghalaya directly from other parts of the country. It will improve the mobility of trains in the region. The electrification work will increase the average speed and thus reduce the travel time between two places, thereby enhancing the passenger experience. It will also boost the punctuality of both passenger and freight trains.

Speed Trial run of Electric Locomotive:-

Earlier on March 15, 2023, the officials of Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) had conducted a speed trial run of the Electric Locomotive Train on a stretch from Mendipathar Railway station to Dudhnoi at a speed of 65 KMPH. The speed trial was necessitated to ensure the smoothness of the overhead electrification. For operation of the electric locomotive train 25KV electric power is being drawn from New Bongaigaon substation.

About Mendipathar railway station:-

The Mendipathar railway station falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway’s Rangiya Division and is the only station in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014.