Indian Railways beautifies Solapur Railway Station giving airport-like experience to passengers! See pictures

The redevelopment and beautification program included the cleanliness, improved lighting and inclusion of passenger-friendly amenities across the station.

Solapur station redevelopment: Piyush Goyal led-Indian Railways in its mission to redevelop the railway infrastructure, has been successfully renovating railway stations across the country! In the most recent redevelopment project, the national transporter has renovated the Solapur railway station in the state of Maharashtra. The redevelopment and beautification program included the cleanliness, improved lighting and inclusion of passenger-friendly amenities across the station. The station was beautified with LED lights across its entrance hall and paintings installed with bright lights. The provision of new digital information boards displaying train number, train name and expected time schedule was done and the waiting hall was also beautified with the cleaning of floors, walls and chairs.

Under the station redevelopment and beautification programme, the Railway Ministry has upgraded and beautified several railway stations over the past few months. By the end of this fiscal year, as many as 68 railway stations are being redeveloped. The purpose of improving the railway infrastructure is to provide passenger-friendly amenities and to provide a memorable experience to passengers. Recently, some of the railway stations which have had a big transformation as part of the programme are Lonavala railway station, Haridwar Junction, Mathura Junction, Jaipur Junction among others. The infrastructure of all these stations have been improved with setting up of new benches, lounges, installation of LED lights and beautification of station buildings.

The inclusion of inclusion information board in the redevelopment programme at Solapur station

Meanwhile, two of the very prominent railway stations of the Indian Railway network namely, Habibganj station and Gandhi Nagar station are being redeveloped to become the first world-class stations of Indian Railways. Both the stations are being equipped with many state-of-the-art airport-like features. Recently, it was reported that the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the government, will invest a sum of Rs 7,500 crore this year, for the redevelopment of as many as 50 railway stations across India. The organization is responsible for the development of new stations and enhancement of existing railway stations of the Indian zonal railway network.