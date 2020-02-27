Indian Railways Beas station in Punjab is beautiful like never before! Details of new facilities, pics here

The Beas station has been redeveloped with improved infrastructure and passenger-friendly facilities.

Indian Railways Beas station gets a beautiful makeover! Recently, the Beas station in Punjab has been redeveloped with improved infrastructure and passenger-friendly facilities. A Northern Railways official told Financial Express Online that the station has been redeveloped to cater to the devotees and volunteers of the Radha Swami Satsang Beas’ (RSSB), which is a charitable and spiritual institution in the city of Beas. As part of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry’s Swacch Rail, Swachh Bharat Mission-Phase 2 program, the Beas station has been renovated and boasts of clean station premises including wider circulating area, reconstructed gardens, ticket counters and more facilities.

Beas station redevelopment project: Salient features:

According to Northern Railways, the various tasks which were implemented as part of the Beas station redevelopment are as follows:

In order to facilitate devotees of all ages at the Beas station, concierge services to carry the luggage of the elderly and differently-abled through special designed trolleys have been made available. This service is free of cost for such passengers at the station.

Various important spaces of the Beas station, including the circulating area, entries and exit areas, parking lots, parks and lawns have been reconstructed and thoroughly cleaned.

Inside the station, the stairs have been renovated and repaired with hand railings. Floors, walls and ticket counter windows have also been reconstructed.

Foot-over-bridges (FOBs) have been built for the convenience of passengers to move from one platform to another.

The waiting rooms, canteens have been renovated and food vending stalls have been added at station platforms.

The parking lot outside the station has been redeveloped with wider area for the parking of cars, bikes and other private vehicles.

The Beas railway station, is located on the Jalandhar-Amritsar section in the state of Punjab. It comes under the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway (NR) zone. Incidentally, Beas has been adjudged as one of Indian Railways’ cleanest railway stations in India for several years.