  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways’ battle with Covid-19: 1,000 employees getting infected everyday, lost 1,952 employees to pandemic so far

By: |
May 11, 2021 12:25 PM

Indian Railways had augmented the number of beds and built oxygen plants in rail hospitals.

covid-19, railwaysNearly 1,000 railwaymen are getting infected by covid on a daily basis.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has lost 1,952 employees, including frontline staff such as station masters, to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. Even now, nearly 1,000 railwaymen are getting infected by covid on a daily basis, according to the Railways Ministry. Suneet Sharma, Chairman Railway Board, was quoted in an IE report saying that as of now, the national transporter has 4,000 beds currently occupied by railway staff and their families. Since March last year, as many as 1,952 railway employees have died due to Covid-19 as of yesterday, he said. Indian Railways had augmented the number of beds and built oxygen plants in rail hospitals, he added.

According to the All Indian Station Masters’ Association (AISMA), 113 station masters have died in the pandemic so far, most of them in the second wave this year. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has lost 50 men so far. The association, in letters to the Railway Board and several railway divisions, has demanded things such as special insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for each of them, as well as immediate vaccination of their cadre. The truncated staff have to work overtime because of many station masters falling sick, since railway stations cannot be left without station masters.

Related News

Employees’ unions of Indian Railways- India’s largest commercial utility employer, have cited that nearly one lakh employees have been struck by the novel coronavirus during the pandemic, of which two-third have recovered so far. At present, according to the officials, the focus is on vaccinating the staff. In several railway zones and divisions, Indian Railways’ effort is on to vaccinate employees in batches through coordination with state governments. According to the report, when vaccination for frontline workers was opened, railway medical staff and RPF personnel got vaccinated. However, other categories such as station masters, ticket checkers, guards and drivers were not included in that drive.

Recently, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation wrote to Railway Minister demanding compensation on a par with frontline workers for railway employees who lost their lives while working during the pandemic crisis. They said that these railwaymen deserved compensation of Rs 50 lakh, same as the amount that is announced for frontline workers and not compensation of Rs 25 lakh, which is paid to them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways’ battle with Covid-19 1000 employees getting infected everyday lost 1952 employees to pandemic so far
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways lines up more oxygen trains for AP, TN; delivers 4,700 MT of LMO
2Indian Railways requests passengers to update themselves with COVID-19 guidelines issued by different states
3Indian Railways’ covid care isolation coaches are now functional in 17 diverse locations across seven states