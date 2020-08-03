Indian Railways’ Ayodhya station to be modelled on the Ram temple; see stunning pics, top-class features

Under phase 1 of the Ayodhya railway station development project, a grand station building with a contemporary façade will be developed.

Soon, Indian Railways’ Ayodhya railway station is all set to get a world-class makeover! The Ayodhya railway station, which falls under the Northern Railway zone, is currently being modelled on the Ram temple and various new passenger-friendly features are being introduced to provide the best service and facilities to the visiting pilgrims. Incidentally, PM Narendra Modi is expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya this week. Since the city of Ayodhya is one of the most important religious places in the country, Indian Railways will provide direct connectivity from Lucknow, Varanasi as well as other religious places in the nearby areas. In the coming future, the Ayodhya Circuit is likely to be the country’s biggest tourist hub. The phase 1 of the station development project is being executed at a cost of Rs 104 crore.

Under phase 1 of the Ayodhya railway station development project, a grand station building with a contemporary façade will be developed. The first phase is expected to be complete by June 2021, according to a PTI report. The built-up area will be 100000 sq ft with all modern facilities. The platforms and aprons will be upgraded. The circulating area will also be revamped. Additionally, staff quarters will be set up. Here are some of the key proposed amenities for the development of Ayodhya railway station:

As many as 15 ticket counters to be set up with CRS and CBS office

At the station’s first floor, there will be first class, second class, general and ladies waiting area

At the ground floor, there will be one for gents, one for ladies and one first-class waiting room

Three AC retiring rooms will be set up as well as gents dormitory with 17 beds and ladies dormitory with 10 beds

Two Foot Over Bridges (FOBs)

At the station’s ground floor, one food plaza and four shops, and on the first floor, one food plaza will be set up

As many as 19 urinals and 20 lavatories will be introduced across the station premises

Some of the other proposed amenities include a tourist information center, taxi booth, infant care, VIP lounge, meeting room, VIP restroom

Under the planning of phase 2 of the station development project, the entry and exit from the western link road will be modified. The circulating area and station building on the second entry will be developed. Also, on frontage, an additional holding area of 18000 sqm will be developed. Meanwhile, additional land has been demanded for infrastructure development including two washing lines, two sick lines, four additional platforms, on 1,50,00,00 sq ft area.

Some of the other major sanctioned works include construction of ROB at L-Xing 121, yard remodelling of Faizabad yard, construction of freight terminal at Salarpur, development of coal siding at Bhilarghat, electrification of Barabanki-Akbarpur section and doubling between Barabanki-Ayodhya-Zafrabad section.