Indian Railways awards contract for setting up E-Vehicle charging facilities at 32 stations; details here

E-Vehicle Charging Facility: Indian Railways has taken another major step towards sustainable mass transportation, ensuring green environment and clean energy. The Hyderabad railway station has been provided with an e-vehicle charging facility. According to a statement issued by South Central Railways, as part of the Modi government’s initiative to reduce carbon emissions in all major cities by the year 2030 and as a major boost toward e-mobility, recently, the Secunderabad Division has awarded a contract for setting up e-vehicle charging stations at 32 major railway stations across the zonal railway. The South Central Railway has claimed that the zone has always been at the forefront in undertaking environment-friendly initiatives.

According to the national transporter, e-mobility is an important step towards environmental stability as it reduces carbon emission as well as improves the quality of life apart from facilitating low maintenance requirements. The South Central Railways further said that with the continuous increase in the usage of electric vehicles, the provision of charging points for e-vehicles at the railway stations will provide additional facility to the railway passengers. Thus, as a first-time initiative, the Secunderabad Division has taken up the provision of electric vehicle charging facility across 32 railway stations over its jurisdiction. The initiative will also generate earnings for Indian Railways, South Central Railway said.

The 32 railway stations under the South Central Railway zone where e-vehicle charging facilities will be provided are:

1) Hyderabad

2) Begumpet

3) Hi-Tech City

4) Warangal

5) Parli Vaijnath

6) Khammam

7) Dornakal

8) Tandur

9) Jammikunta

10) Bidar

11) Mancherial

12) Vikarabad

13) Chittapur

14) Kazipet

15) Bhadrachalam Road

16) Bellampalli

17) Jangaon

18) Peddapalli

19) Karimnagar

20) Sirpur Kaghaznagar

21) Madhira

22) Bhongir

23) Latur Road

24) Bhalki

25) Fathenagar

26) Ghatkesar

27) Lakdikapul

28) Mahbubabad

29) Necklace Road

30) Sanjeevaiah Park

31) Seram

32) Zahirabad