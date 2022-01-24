Indian Railways augments AC First Class coach in two pairs of trains; details

For the convenience of railway passengers, the Western Railway zone had decided to augment air-conditioned First Class coach in two pairs of trains.

IRCTC AC First Class Travel: Indian Railways enhances passenger travelling experience by introducing AC First Class coaches in two pairs of trains. From now on, train travelling between Mumbai – Delhi and Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur will get more convenient and comfortable. According to a recent statement issued by Western Railways, for the convenience of railway passengers, the zone had decided to augment air-conditioned First Class coach in two pairs of trains. The augmentation of air-conditioned First Class coach in these trains is being done o­n a permanent basis. The details of these two pairs of trains are as follows:

1) Train Number 12907/12908 Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express, augmented with an air-conditioned first class coach, will run from Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai with effect from 26 January 2022 and from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi with effect from 27 January 2022.

2) Train Number 16501/16502 Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur Express, augmented with an air-conditioned first cum second class coach, will run from Ahmedabad railway station with effect from 25 January 2022 and from Yasvantpur railway station with effect from 23 January 2022.

According to the Western Railway zone, the ticket booking for these coaches in Train Number 12907 and Train Number 16501 opened from 23 January 2022 at PRS counters and online on the official IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the train timings, halts, train composition, etc., railway passengers can visit the official web portal http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the Western Railway mentioned. Besides, all travellers have been urged by Western Railways to adhere to all norms, guidelines, standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic during train boarding, travelling and also at the destination.

A few days ago, the Western Railway zone had also announced the introduction of an additional seating coach in Train Number 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express.