Indian Railways attains big safety milestone! All unmanned level crossings to be eliminated by January-end

Starting from April 2017, the number of unmanned level crossings on broad gauge routes have been reduced to a great extent. (image:IE)

Elimination of unmanned level crossings: Indian Railways attains major safety milestone! Soon, train accidents caused due to unmanned level crossings will be a thing of the past as Indian Railways has successfully eliminated almost all the unmanned level crossings throughout the country. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a tweet informed that his ministry has completed the daunting task of eliminating almost all the unmanned level crossings throughout the country in mission-mode in order to ensure highest standards of passenger safety. Therefore, now that almost all the unmanned level crossings have been removed from the entire railway network, the number of train accidents will go down significantly.

According to the Railway Ministry, starting from April 2017, the number of unmanned level crossings on broad gauge routes have been reduced to a great extent. In the month of April 2017, there were as many as 4,943 unmanned level crossings on broad gauge routes. One year later, the number of such crossings was reduced to 3,479 by April last year. By November 2018, the number of such crossings was further reduced to 77 and by December 2018, only 1 unmanned level crossing was left, which will be done away with before the month of January comes to an end, Indian Railways said.

As per the information shared by the Railway Ministry, as many as 65 railway accidents were caused due to unmanned level crossings across the country in the year 2009-2010, 48 accidents in 2010-2011, 54 accidents in 2011-2012, 53 accidents in 2012-2013, 47 accidents in 2013-2014, 50 accidents in 2014-2015, 29 accidents in 2015-2016, 20 accidents in 2016-2017, 10 accidents in 2017-2018 and 3 accidents in 2018-2019.

The national transporter completed the process of elimination of unmanned level crossings in just a few days and without obstructing the movement of the trains. In addition to the elimination of unmanned level crossings, Indian Railways has also constructed many foot-over-bridges (FOBs) as well as subways for people to cross the railway tracks.