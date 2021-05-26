Indian Railways Asansol station gets eco-friendly; achieves Green Railway Station Platinum Rating

The Asansol railway station has been recently certified with Green Railway Station Platinum Rating.

Another Indian Railways’ station gets eco-friendly recognition! The Asansol railway station, which falls under the Eastern Railway zone has been recently certified with “Green Railway Station Platinum Rating” by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The IGBC Green Railway Stations rating system is the first-of-its-kind holistic rating in India, that aims to address environmental sustainability in railway stations across the country. The IGBC rating system’s main objective is to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts due to station operation and maintenance. Besides, the rating system eyes to enhance the overall experience of passengers at railway stations.

A few months ago, the New Delhi railway station (NDLS) in the national capital was also re-certified with the Platinum Green Station rating by IGBC. Some of the main features of NDLS include passenger-friendly amenities, energy and water efficient measures, health, hygiene, as well as sanitation initiatives. Earlier this year, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai became the first railway station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded with Gold certification under the Confederation of Indian Industry’s IGBC rating system.

Some of the eco-friendly features of CSMT railway station include energy efficient BLDC and HVLS fans, electric charging points at parking areas to encourage electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the parking lot, replacement of all lamps with LED fixtures, 245 kWp solar panels, installation of signages saying “Avoid Usage of Plastic Bags”, installation of 17 occupancy sensors in waiting rooms and offices. Also, at CSMT, Comprehensive Mechanized Cleaning is done at parking places, concourse areas, station platforms, rail tracks, circulating areas, waiting halls, rooftops, shutters, etc. Apart from these facilities, smart passenger amenities such as WiFi service, Food Court, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Pharmacy and Medical Facility, Tourism Information and Booking Centre, etc., have also been provided at the station.