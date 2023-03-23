Indian Railways’ another milestone! Odisha rail network is 100 percent electrified!

In its stupendous feat, Indian Railways has announced that it has achieved 100 percent electrification of the existing 2,822-kilometer route of the Broad Gauge network in Odisha. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, tweeted that 100 percent rail electrification has been completed in Odisha.

The complete electrification will also boost the target of Indian Railways to become a net zero carbon emitter by 20230. The Indian Railways is billed to be one of the most significant economic sectors that is putting its efforts to meet net zero carbon emission by 2030.

The eco-friendly and energy efficient transportation will help Railways reduce the dependence on the import of crude oil. The electrification of the Broad Gauge networks will increase the speed of trains and reduce the travel time as well.

The Odisha region falls under the jurisdiction of East Coast, Southeastern and South East Central Railways. The major railway stations like Rourkela, Puri , Cuttack and Bhubaneswar come under this region.

Currently, seven zonal railways’s Broad Gauge routes have completed 100 percent electrification work. The Central Railway, North Central Railway, East Coast Railway, North Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, and West Central Railway have achieved their target of 100 percent electrification work.

Odisha witnessed its first railway line in 1897 between Cuttack-Khurda Road-Puri. Major trains including Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Hirakud Express, Visakha Express, Coromandel Express, Howrah-Puri Express, and Konark Express cross through Odisha connecting important cities in the country.