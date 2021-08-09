Indian Railways’ another eco-friendly step! Bids invited for Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based Train; details

The project is expected to save Rs 2.3 crore annually.

Indian Railways takes another big step to become eco-friendly mode of transport! To reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emission under the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 as well as “Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway” by the year 2030, “National Hydrogen Mission” as well as “Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Batteries” are two flagship programs of the Indian Government. Accordingly, in a bid to kick off the concept of Hydrogen Mobility in India, there has been a recent budgetary pronouncement, the Railway Ministry said. Thus, bids have been invited by Indian Railways’ Green fuel vertical- Indian Railways Organization of Alternate Fuel (IROAF) for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based Train on the rail network. According to the ministry, the project shall commence in 89 kilometres long Sonipat – Jind section, which falls under the Northern Railway zone.

Initially, according to the Railway Ministry, two DEMU (diesel–electric multiple unit) rakes will be converted and two Hybrid locomotives will be converted later, based on Hydrogen Fuel cell power movement. No change will be there in the driving console. Also, the project is expected to save Rs 2.3 crore annually, the ministry mentioned. Take a look at the project details:

Sanctioned Work:

• On two DEMU rakes, provision of Fuel Cell powered Hybrid Traction System for train application

• Current Pink Book item Number 723 of the year 2021-22

• Allocation of Rs 8 crore during the current financial year

Brief Scope of Work:

• On-board equipment as per RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) specification number R2/347/Fuel Cell-1 of July 2021

• Stationary hydrogen storage as well as filling station at site as per RDSO specification number R2/347/Fuel Cell-1 of July 2021

Processing of Tender:

• Two pre bid meetings scheduled on 17 August 2021 and 9 September 2021

• Submission of offer to start from 21 September 2021

• Date of opening the tender is 5 October 2021