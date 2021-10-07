Indian Railways announces Special Trains for Durga Puja & Diwali festive period; check details

The Railway Board had permitted the operation of Special fare Special trains to clear passengers' extra rush during the festival period.

IRCTC Special Train: To clear extra rush of passengers during Durga Puja and Diwali Festival holidays, Indian Railways has decided to run Special Train services in the coming days. According to a statement issued by Southern Railways, the Railway Board had permitted the operation of Special fare Special trains to clear passengers’ extra rush during the festival period. The Southern Railway zone will run Train Number 06003/06004 Tambaram – Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast special train on special fare, for which the Advance Reservation already opened at 08.00 AM o­n 7 October 2021. The train comprises of eight Sleeper class coaches, three AC 3-Tier class coaches, four General Second class coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans. Check the train schedule below:

Train Number 06003 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Special fare special train will leave Tambaram station at 9.40 PM o­n 13 October and 03 November 2021. The train will reach Nagercoil railway station at 09.30 AM the next day. In return direction, Train Number 06004 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Special fare special train will leave Nagercoil railway station at 4.15 PM o­n 17 October and 07 November 2021 and reach Tambaram railway station at 04.10 AM the next day.

Train Number 06003 will depart from Tambaram station at 9:40 PM and en route, it will halt at Chengalpattu at 10:08 PM, Villupuram at 11:50 PM, Tiruchchirappalli at 2:25 AM, Dindugal at 3:42 AM, Madurai at 4:45 AM, Virudhunagar at 5:28 AM, Satur at 5:51 AM, Kovilpatti at 6:13 AM, Tirunelveli at 7:45 AM, before reaching Nagercoil at 9:30 AM.

Train Number 06004 will depart from Nagercoil at 4:15 PM, and en route, it will halt at Tirunelveli at 5:45 PM, Kovilpatti at 6:43 PM, Satur at 7:08 PM, Virudhunagar at 7:53 PM, Madurai at 9:00 PM, Dindugal at 10:02 PM, Tiruchchirappalli at 11:15 PM, Villupuram at 1:53 AM, Chengalpattu at 3:13 AM, before reaching Tambaram at 4:10 AM.