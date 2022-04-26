Indian Railways announces several Summer Specials; Check train list with timings

IRCTC Summer Specials: As the summer holidays are nearing, many people are planning their travel journeys. For the convenience of railway passengers during the holiday season and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways has decided to run Summer Special train services across various routes. Passengers can book their tickets at PRS counters and the official IRCTC website. Besides, the national transporter said for detailed information regarding timings of halts and train composition, railway passengers may also visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Following is the list of Summer Special Trains, which are being operated by Indian Railways this summer season:

Train Number 02187 special will leave Rewa at 4.00 PM every Thursday from 28 April to 30 June and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12.20 PM the next day.

Train Number 02188 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30 PM every Friday from 29 April to 1 July and arrive in Rewa at 8.55 AM the next day.

Train Number 01051 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 AM o­n every Thursday from 28 April to 30 June and will arrive Mau at 12.45 PM the next day.

Train Number 01052 Superfast weekly special will leave Mau at 05.45 AM o­n every Saturday from 30 April to 02 July and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.00 PM the next day.

Train Number 09013 Special will leave Udhna every Tuesday at 07.25 AM and will reach Banaras at 10.50 AM the next day. The train will run o­n 26 April and 3 May 2022.

Train Number 09014 Special will depart from Banaras every Wednesday at 6.10 PM and will arrive in Udhna at 8.10 PM the next day. The train will run o­n 27 April and 4 May 2022.

Train Number 09075 Superfast Special departs from Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 11.00 AM and reaches Kathgodam at 2.30 PM the next day. This train started operating on 20 April and will run till 15 June 2022.

Train Number 09076 Superfast Special departs from Kathgodam every Thursday at 5.30 PM and arrives at Mumbai Central at 8.55 PM the next day. This train started operations on 21 April and will run till 16 June 2022.

Train Number 09301 will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar every Friday from 29 April to 10 June at 4.00 PM and arrive in New Delhi at 05.05 AM.

Train Number 09302 will depart from New Delhi every Saturday from 30 April to 11 June at 7.15 PM and arrive Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 7.25 AM.

Train Number 09057 Weekly Summer Special will leave Udhna at 8.00 PM o­n 01, 08, 15, 22, 29 May and 05, 12 June 2022 and reach Mangalore Junction at 6.15 PM, the next day.

Train Number 09058 Weekly Summer Special will leave Mangalore Junction at 7.45 PM o­n 02, 09, 16, 23, 30 May and 06, 13 June 2022 and reach Udhna at 7.00 PM, the next day.