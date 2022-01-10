Indian Railways announces new Covid rules for Suburban train passengers in Chennai region; See who can travel

Due to the current surge in the COVID cases as well as the threat of Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions with effect from 06 January 2022.

In view of the current Covid situation, Indian Railways is imposing restrictions on passenger movement. Keeping in view the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railway zone has been taking steps for the safety of rail passengers traveling in Suburban train services across the Chennai region. Due to the current surge in the COVID cases as well as the threat of Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions with effect from 06 January 2022. As per this, Suburban trains can run with 50% of the seating capacity. Therefore, the following restrictions have been imposed from 04:00 AM of 10 January 2022 till 11:59 PM of 31 January 2022 in the Suburban trains in Chennai region and extended areas of Chennai Suburban:

1) Only those having Covid Vaccination Certificate (both doses) will be allowed to travel in Suburban trains. The commuters will have to show the second dose certificate/final certificate at the counters for the issue of journey or season tickets along with their valid ID proofs.

2) For those already possessing season tickets issued earlier, such commuters will have to carry the second dose vaccination certificate along with their valid ID cards and produce the same o­n demand by the Ticket Checking Staff.

3) The facility of UTS o­n MOBILE App will be unavailable in order to comply with the above.

The national transporter has urged all travelling passengers to adhere to all Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing of masks, observing social distancing, and washing of hands at regular intervals while in the railway station as well as o­n board the train. They are also requested to follow all the safety protocols issued by Health and Family Welfare Ministry and Tamil Nadu Government from time to time. A penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed by the Indian Railways administration wherever commuters are found not to be wearing the mask.