Indian Railways announces more Holi Special Trains! See halts, timings and other details

These Holi special trains will run as fully reserved train services o­n special fare.

IRCTC Holi Special Trains: Indian Railways announces more Holi Festival Special Trains! In a bid to clear the extra rush of traffic during the forthcoming festival of Holi this month as well as to ensure better convenience to travellers, the Western Railway zone has decided to run Holi Special train services between Bandra Terminus – Jaipur, Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi, Surat – Muzaffarpur as well as Udhna – Madgaon. According to the national transporter, these Holi special trains will run as fully reserved train services o­n special fare. The train tickets can be booked at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website. Following is the list of Holi Special Trains, announced by the Western Railway Zone along with their halt stations, timings and other details:

Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Superfast Special Train (two trips): Train number 09005 will leave Bandra Terminus o­n 26 March at 11.15 AM and will reach Jaipur at 05.35 AM, the next day. Similarly, train number 09006 will leave Jaipur o­n 27 March at 1.00 PM and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 06.30 AM, the next day. The train will consist of AC 3-tier and Sleeper Class coaches and in both directions, it will halt at Borivali, Valsad, Vapi, Navsari, Bharuch, Surat, Ratlam, Vadodara, Nagda, Kota, Ramganj Mandi and Sawai Madhopur railway stations.

Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special Train (two trips): Train number 09143 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 9.45 PM o­n 25 March and will reach Bhagar Ki Kothi at 1.15 PM, the next day. Similarly, train number 09144 will depart at 4.25 PM o­n 26 March and arrive Bandra Terminus at 07.35 AM, the next day. The train will consist of AC 3-tier and Sleeper Class coaches and in both directions, it will halt at Vapi, Surat, Borivali, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Abu Road, Palanpur, Jawai Bandh and Pali Marwar railway stations.

Surat – Muzaffarpur Special Train (two trips): Train number 09049 will leave Surat at 07.40 AM o­n 26 March and reach Muzaffarpur at 04.30 AM o­n Sunday. Similarly, train number 09050 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 8.10 PM o­n 28 March and will arrive Surat at 5.05 PM o­n Tuesday. It will comprise of AC 2-tier cum AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class as well as Second seating coaches. The train, in both directions, will halt at Maksi, Vadodara, Ashok Nagar, Ratlam Ujjain, Biyavra Rajgarh, Guna, Bina, Gwalior, Jhansi, Agra Cantt, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Faizabad, Shahganj, Mau, Ballia, Azamgarh, Chhapra and Hajipur stations.

Udhna – Madgaon Superfast Special Train (two trips): Train number 09067 will leave Udhna at 4.00 PM o­n 26 March and will reach Madgaon at 09.30 AM, the next day. Similarly, train number 09068 will leave Madgaon at 12.00 PM o­n 27 March and will arrive Udhna at 04.25 AM, the next day. The train will consist of AC 3-tier and Sleeper class coaches and in both directions, it will halt at Navsari, Vapi, Valsad, Vasai Road, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali railway stations.