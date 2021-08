Indian Railways announces more Ganpati Festival Special Trains; see list here

To cater to the extra rush of passengers towards the Konkan area, the Central Railway zone has decided to run 40 additional Ganpati Festival special trains.

IRCTC Ganpati Festival Special Trains: As the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is fast approaching, several Indian Railways passengers are planning their journey. Thus, to cater to the extra rush of passengers towards the Konkan area, the Central Railway zone has decided to run 40 additional Ganpati Festival special trains. These trains are in addition to 72 festival specials that were already announced by the national transporter to run during the Ganpati festival 2021. Bookings of these trains along with additional trips of already announced special services on special charges will commence from 7 August 2021 on the IRCTC website and at all computerized reservation centres. Here is the list of 40 additional Ganpati Festival special trains:

Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road special train (two services): Train Number 01235 will leave CSMT at 1.10 PM on 7 September 2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 2.00 AM the next day. Train Number 01236 will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 02.30 AM on 10 September 2021 and arrive CSMT at 2.00 PM the same day. The train will halt at Thane, Dadar, Roha, Panvel, Mangaon, Veer, Savarda, Khed, Chiplun, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madgaon special train (six services): Train Number 01239 will leave LTT at 5.33 AM o­n 5 September, 7 September and 9 September 2021 and arrive Madgaon at 8.00 PM the same day. Train Number 01240 will leave Madgaon at 8.30 PM o­n 5 September, 7 September and 9 September 2021 and arrive LTT at 10.30 AM the next day. The train will halt at Mangaon, Thane, Panvel Roha, Chiplun, Khed, Sangameshwar Road, Rajapur Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Thivim, Karmali.

Panvel-Kudal special train (six services): Train Number 01243 will leave Panvel at 12.15 AM o­n 4 September, 8 September and 11 September 2021 and arrive Kudal at 11.20 AM the same day. Train Number 01244 will leave Kudal at 12.10 PM o­n 3 September, 7 September and 10 September 2021 and arrive Panvel at 11.10 PM the same day. The train will halt at Roha, Khed, Mangaon, Savarda, Chiplun, Aravali Road, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Nandgaon Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Sindhudurg, Kankavali.

Pune-Madgaon/Karmali-Pune special train (two services): Train Number 01247 will leave Pune at 6.45 PM o­n 8 September 2021 and arrive Madgaon at 10.00 AM the next day. Train Number 01248 will leave Karmali at 3.10 PM o­n 10 September 2021 and arrive Pune at 5.50 AM the next day. The train will halt at Panvel, Lonavala, Roha, Khed, Mangaon, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Adavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Nandaon Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Karmali, Thivim.

