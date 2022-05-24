Indian Railways announces daily train between Madurai-Theni; Check timings, halt stations and other details

Madurai – Theni Daily Train Service: Soon, Indian Railways to start a new train service between Madurai and Theni! The Southern Railway zone has recently announced the introduction of a new unreserved express special train service between the districts of Madurai and Theni in the state of Tamil Nadu on the newly broad gauge rail line from 27 May 2022. According to an ANI report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the daily train service as well as inaugurate the broad gauge line on May 26. The new unreserved express special train will leave Madurai at 8:30 AM and from the district of Theni, the train will start at 6:15 PM daily. The unreserved express special train service will halt at Usilampatti, Vadapalanchi and Andipatti railway stations. According to the report, these new unreserved express special trains will be augmented with 10 general second class coaches as well as two general second class cum Train Manager and a Luggage van.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has mentioned that consequent to the cancellation of line block at Level Crossing Number 321 between Ponmalai railway station and Tiruverumbur railway station o­n 24 May 2022 in Indian Railways’ Tiruchchirappalli Division, the following train services will run as per the normal schedule:

Train Number 16233 Mayiladuturai Junction – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Express which was scheduled to leave Mayiladuturai Junction railway station at 08.15 AM o­n 24 May 2022 will run to its normal schedule (Earlier notified partially cancellation of train service between Thanjavur Junction railway station and Tiruchchirappalli Junction railway station remains cancelled)

Train Number 16234 Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Mayiladuturai Junction Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction railway station at 12.50 PM o­n 24 May 2022 will run to its normal schedule (Earlier notified partially cancellation of train service between Tiruchchirappalli Junction railway station and Thanjavur Junction railway station remains cancelled)