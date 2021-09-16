Indian Railways announces 3 additional fully reserved special trains; Check timings, halts & other details

Western Railways has decided to run three additional fully reserved special trains to various destinations across the country.

IRCTC Special Trains: For the convenience of Indian Railways passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, the national transporter has announced more special train services. According to a statement issued by Western Railways, the zone has decided to run three additional fully reserved special trains to various destinations across the country. Other than these three fully reserved special trains, Indian Railways is also restoring the Superfast Intercity train service between the cities of Vadodara and Jamnagar with revised frequency. Following is the list of additional fully reserved special trains along with their halts, timings and other details:

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Express Superfast Special: Train Number 09011 will depart from Mumbai Central daily at 05.45 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 2.30 PM, the same day with effect from 21 September, 2021. Similarly, Train Number 09012 will depart from Ahmedabad daily at 07.00 AM and arrive Mumbai Central at 3.55 PM the same day, with effect from 20 September, 2021. En route both directions, the train will halt at Borivali, Dadar, Boisar, Umargam Road, Bhilad, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Udvada, Valsad, Bilimora Junction, Kim, Kosamba Junction, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar Junction, Miyagam Karjan, Bharuch Junction, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, Mahemdavad Kheda Road, Nadiad Junction and Maninagar stations. Train Number 09011 will have an extra halt at Barejadi Nandej station and Train Number 09012 will have an additional stoppage at Palghar station.

Valsad-Ahmedabad Gujarat Queen Special: Train Number 09135 Valsad-Ahmedabad Special will depart from Valsad daily at 04.05 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 10.25 AM the same day, with effect from 22 September 2021. Similarly, Train Number 09136 will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.10 AM and arrive Valsad at 12.40 AM the next day, with effect from 21 September 2021. En route in both directions, this train will halt at Bilimora Junction, Dungri, Amalsad, Navsari, Maroli, Surat, Sachin, Udhna, Sayan, Kim, Kosamba, Panoli, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Nabipur, Palej, Vadodara, Miyagam Karjan, Vasad, Nadiad, Anand, Barejadi Nandej, Mahemdavad Kheda and Maninagar stations in both directions.

Valsad-Vadodara Superfast Intercity Special: Train Number 09129 will depart from Valsad daily at 07.15 AM and reach Vadodara at 10.25 AM the same day, with effect from 20 September 2021. Similarly, Train Number 09130 Vadodara – Valsad Special will depart from Vadodara daily at 5.10 PM and arrive Valsad at 8.40 PM the same day with effect from 21 September 2021. En route in both directions, this train will halt at Bilimora Junction, Navsari, Amalsad, Maroli, Kosamba, Surat, Kim, Ankleshwar, Palej, Bharuch and Miyagam Karjan stations.

Meanwhile, Train Number 02959 Vadodara-Jamnagar Superfast Special will be restored from 20 September 2021 and Train Number 02960 Jamnagar-Vadodara Super Fast Special will be restored from 21st September 2021.