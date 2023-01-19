Indian Railways announces trains delayed in Northern Railway region due to low visibility – Check full list here

Indian Railways’ trains delayed in North India: Since the cold wave took over North India, there has been a lot of disruption in smooth and timely running of trains. Indian Railways on Thursday morning announced 13 trains were running late in Northern India due to fog. Fog has lowered the visibility which has resulted in delays yet again.

Here’s a full checklist of the trains that are running behind their scheduled time:

Various parts of northern India were seen reeling under intense cold wave on Wednesday, with some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana recording minimum temperatures lower than the freezing point. Pahalgam’s minimum temprature was recorded at minus 11.7 degree Celsius. Similarly, Rajasthan’s Sikar, Churu and Karauli recorded their minimum tempratures below the freezing point.

National capital Delhi recorded its eighth cold wave day on January 18, which is the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.The IMD has also forecast rain and snow in Kashmir on January 19.