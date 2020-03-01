Indian Railways Angadipuram station in Kerala gets a modern facelift with new facilities! See pictures

The Angadipuram station is situated on the 66 km long Shoranur-Nilambur railway line route under the Palakkad division of the Southern Railways zone.
Angadipuram railway station gets a facelift! In a big boost for railway passengers, especially those in Kerala, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has redeveloped the Angadipuram railway station. The Angadipuram railway station has been renovated with modern infrastructure and passenger-centric facilities, for improving the experience of railway passengers. It is a major railway station which serves the Angadipuram town in the southern state of Kerala. The redevelopment program has given a modern facelift to the station.
The station is situated on the 66 km long Shoranur-Nilambur railway line route under the Palakkad division of the Southern Railways (SR) zone. A Southern Railways official of the Palakkad division told Financial Express Online that the Angadipuram station is an important and sought-after station in the town as it is located against the scenic beauty of the Shoranur-Nilambur rail line.
The Southern Railways’ division official added that the Angadipuram railway station comes under the NSG-5 category. The station also witnesses a daily footfall of 6142 passengers. As part of the station redevelopment program, various tasks have been implemented for improving the infrastructure and passenger facilities.
Angadipuram station redevelopment program: Salient Features
- The main station building, circulating area and parking area of the Angadipuram station have been reconstructed and developed to give a modern facelift. These tasks were carried out at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore and the work was completed in the month of November 2019.
- A new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting platform numbers 1 and 2 has been constructed, for the convenience of passengers to move from one platform to the other. This was done at a cost of Rs 68 lakh. The work was completed in the month of September 2019.
- The platform shelter of the station has been developed by the addition of three bays on platform number 2. This was done at a cost of Rs 24.2 lakh. The work was completed in the month of October 2019.
- Platform number 1 of the station was redeveloped and raised to a higher level, as the height was increased by 1.83 metres. Also, platform number 2/3 was extended by a length of 50 metres. The was done a total cost of Rs 70 lakh.
