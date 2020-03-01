Indian Railways Angadipuram station in Kerala gets a modern facelift with new facilities! See pictures

The redevelopment program has given a modern facelift to the Angadipuram station

Angadipuram railway station gets a facelift! In a big boost for railway passengers, especially those in Kerala, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has redeveloped the Angadipuram railway station. The Angadipuram railway station has been renovated with modern infrastructure and passenger-centric facilities, for improving the experience of railway passengers. It is a major railway station which serves the Angadipuram town in the southern state of Kerala. The redevelopment program has given a modern facelift to the station.

The station is situated on the 66 km long Shoranur-Nilambur railway line route under the Palakkad division of the Southern Railways (SR) zone. A Southern Railways official of the Palakkad division told Financial Express Online that the Angadipuram station is an important and sought-after station in the town as it is located against the scenic beauty of the Shoranur-Nilambur rail line.

The Angadipuram station has been renovated as it was earlier deteriorating due to low maintenance

The Southern Railways’ division official added that the Angadipuram railway station comes under the NSG-5 category. The station also witnesses a daily footfall of 6142 passengers. As part of the station redevelopment program, various tasks have been implemented for improving the infrastructure and passenger facilities.

Angadipuram station redevelopment program: Salient Features