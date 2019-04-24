Indian Railways Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi is cleaner, gets swanky makeover; stunning images

New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2019 1:21:23 PM

Anand Vihar terminal railway station already has an underpass, ramps and lifts in the station premises.

Anand Vihar terminal railway station IMAGESAnand Vihar terminal railway station

Indian Railways’ Anand Vihar terminal railway station (ANVT) is getting cleaner and more beautiful! Anand Vihar terminal railway station is a key entry and exit point for railway passengers travelling to Delhi-NCR. The railway station has a footfall of one lakh per day. People often throng to the station to catch the trains especially the eastbound ones and the special trains. Indian Railways has done major changes in the station located adjacent to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Now it has also achieved the tag of being a “silver-green” station.

More convenience for passengers: Anand Vihar terminal railway station already has an underpass, ramps and lifts in the station premises. To provide more comfort to passengers, 300 steel benches have been installed. Aiming to keep the platform and surroundings clean, around 100 pairs of two bin systems have been installed which will add to the already existing 200. For the public convenience, three toilet blocks have been set up in Anand Vihar railway station premises, an Indian Railways official told Financial Express Online.

Beautification of Anand Vihar terminal railway station: A tree plantation programme has been undertaken in the station premises for beautification as well as to curb pollution. The walls at the station are now more aesthetically pleasing as Indian Railways have decided to paint them with eye-catching murals.

Anand Vihar terminal railway station ranked fifth among all stations across India in 2017 as well as 2018 for cleanliness. Among stations falling under Northern Railways, it ranked two in 2017 and managed to get the numero uno status in 2018. A third-party survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India based on the cleanliness parameters. After March 19 this year, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) was handed over the responsibility to monitor the cleanliness and house-keeping. Special care has been taken to maintain hygiene at Anand Vihar terminal railway station premises. Several measures such as pest control, rodent control have been taken. IRSDC has been maintaining the process, Station Manager, Anand Vihar, Om Kumar told Financial Express Online.

Parking facility: A new parking area is being developed for two wheelers and four wheelers. The parking will have an area of 3000 square metre. It will have the capacity to handle 150 two-wheeler and four-wheeler. Earlier there was a parking facility with an area of 1700 square metre. Once the new parking facility comes up, the old one will be used for the public facility which will further decongest the station complex. The new parking facility will be opened shortly. Apart from this separate ‘Entry’ and ‘Exit’ gates have been opened from March, the station manager said.

