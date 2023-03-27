Indian Railways & Metro coaches to be washed with these automated sustainable systems – A move towards ‘Greener India’

Indian Railways continues to strive for perfection and on this journey, they have been coming up with new and sustainable ways to achieve the dream of ‘Green India’. From electrification of gauge networks to hydrogen trains, the Indian government is leaving no stone unturned in renewing the status of Indian railways.

In this pursuit, to improve the speed and quality of railway and metro coaches’ maintenance and servicing, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, has partnered with JCW Japan to develop an automated and sustainable washing system for the Indian Railways and Metro. JCW Japan is a renowned Japanese manufacturer of vehicle cleaning machines.

Need for automated sustainable washing systems for Indian Railways & Metro

It is expected that around 50 new metro maintenance depots will be constructed in the next three years, and so naturally, the demand for washing systems to clean the railway and metro coaches is expected to increase in the Indian market. Godrej &Boyce says that the estimated opportunity from Railways and Metro Rail corporations in the area of automated washing systems is around INR 200 Crs over the next five years.

It is needless to say that these washing systems with latest technology will provide a beneficial cleaning solution, which assures efficient and better use of the time and resources.

These automated washing systems will have higher water recycling percentages and lesser energy consumption, which in-turn will contribute to a greener India.