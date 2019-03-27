Indian Railways Alipurduar division opens new ladies room with many modern features; see pictures here

Earlier, the APDJ division did not have a ladies room for its women employees. Therefore, the modern ladies room has been opened with an aim to provide better comfort to women employees.

The Alipurduar railway division, which is also known as APDJ division falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Alipurduar railway division: In a bid to provide a comfortable experience and better facilities to women staff, a portion of the existing office of DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) building of Alipurduar railway division has been recently converted into a ladies room. The Alipurduar railway division, which is also known as APDJ division falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of Indian Railways. Earlier, the APDJ division did not have a ladies room for its women employees. Therefore, the modern ladies room has been opened with an aim to provide better comfort to women employees.

The fully air-conditioned ladies room has been provided with several modern facilities including modern changing room for women staff, sofa set, television set, air condition among other facilities. Additionally, the room has also been equipped with a new microwave oven set. Interestingly, the inauguration of the newly opened ladies room was done by the division’s oldest lady staff.

The fully air-conditioned ladies room has been provided with several modern facilities.

The Railway Ministry is redeveloping and beautifying railway stations all across the country. Over the last few months, many stations have undergone massive change. Some of the railway stations, which have been recently upgraded include New Delhi railway station, Jaipur Junction, Haridwar Junction, Lonavala station, Mathura Junction, Patna Junction, Sainagar Shirdi station among others. These stations have been provided with several modern features such as new benches, improved waiting halls as well as lounges, improved toilets, LED lighting, renovated parking areas etc. By the end of this financial year, the Railway Ministry is likely to revamp as many as 68 railway stations.

The inauguration of the newly opened ladies room was done by the division’s oldest lady staff.

Besides, Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar railway stations are being turned into world-class stations. Also, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for developing and redeveloping stations, Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), is investing a sum of Rs 7,500 crore for the redevelopment of 50 stations.

