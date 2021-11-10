Indian Railways airport-like Habibganj station: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s 1st world-class station on this date

The railway station has been renovated by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC).

Habibganj Railway Station Redevelopment: Indian Railways is all set to introduce India’s first world-class railway station! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to inaugurate the airport-like redeveloped Habibganj railway station on November 15. The state-of-the-art Habibganj railway station in the city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been revamped in the PPP mode at the cost of Rs 450 crore. The Habibganj railway station is the first in the country to have been transformed under private and public sector partnerships. The railway station has been renovated by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), according to the Railway Ministry.

The swanky station will boast several modern features like ‘segregation of passengers based on arrivals and departures’, ample sitting arrangement at Platforms, Lounges, Concourse as well as Dormitories and retiring Rooms, adequate Parking along with Divyang friendly amenities such as Lifts, Escalators, Travelators. The railway station has also been equipped with the latest Safety, Security and Information features (Fire Safety, CCTV cameras, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, PA systems, Scanning Machines, Access control, modern Signage and information displays). It is also said that the railway station has been revamped as per LEED ‘Green Building’ norms with the use of Energy-Efficient Equipment, Solar energy, wastewater treatment for reuse.

Moreover, arrangements have been made for passengers waiting at the railway station for their train, with free Wi-Fi service. The renovated airport-like Habibganj railway station is in line with Germany’s Heidelberg railway station. Besides, Indian Railways’ Gandhinagar railway station is also being redeveloped into a world-class station by Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD). It is a Special Purpose Vehicle formed with equity contribution of Gujarat state government and IRSDC in the ratio of 74:26 respectively. According to the Railway Ministry, the Gandhinagar station project is the first of its kind in the country with an exclusive 5-star Hotel Building over railway tracks.