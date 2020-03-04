Indian Railways aims to help double farmers’ income with the launch of Kisan Rail; details

The Kisan Rail was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Indian Railways plans ‘Kisan Rail’ for farmers! Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry aims to contribute to the Modi government’s aim of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. According to the Railway Minister, the Kisan Rail will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. While addressing the 91st Annual General Meeting of the ICAR Society, the Railway Minister had asked agricultural scientists to develop solutions that can reduce the cost of farming as well as give farmers good prices for crops. The Kisan Rail was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

The Kisan Rail train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry last month, Indian Railways will set up the Kisan Rail through public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements. The Railway Ministry also stated that there will be refrigerated coaches in Express and Freight trains as well. Here are some major initiatives which have already been taken for transportation of perishable items: