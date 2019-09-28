Indian Railways achieves remarkable feat! West Bengal’s Midnapore station is 5000th to have free, fast WiFi

According to RailTel, the high-speed free RailWire WiFi is the largest public WiFi network in the world and the amongst the fastest as well.

Big achievement for Indian Railways! Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has successfully provided fast and free RailWire WiFi at 5,000 stations across the Indian Railways network. The Midnapore railway station in the state of West Bengal has recently become the 5000th railway station in India to be WiFi-enabled. The national transporter could achieve this due to the relentless efforts of Indian Railways’ officials, according to the Railway Minister. The move has ensured digital empowerment, and now locals and rail passengers are well connected to high-speed and free RailWire internet in and around a total of 5,000 railway stations of the country.

How to avail free RailWire high-speed WiFi service at railway stations?

The fast and free RailWire WiFi service will be available to any individual owning a working smartphone for KYC considerations.

To use the free WiFi facility, the person has to switch on the smartphone’s WiFi mode and then select the RailWire WiFi.

The RailWire homepage will appear on the smartphone, following which the person has to enter the mobile number on the homepage.

After this, a one-time password (OTP) will be generated in the form of an SMS, which has to be entered in the home page of RailWire.

After entering the OTP, the person will be able to access the free internet facility.

The purpose behind offering free WiFi to small railway stations which mostly cater to rural or low population density areas is to provide people with state-of-the-art high-speed WiFi service. The Railway Ministry also believes that the low-cost availability of smartphones nowadays, coupled with free WiFi at stations, will give a boost to the digital growth for rural India. While the private operators find it challenging to create a telecom infrastructure in rural parts of India due to the high CAPEX involved, the PSU- RailTel is bringing state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure for the country’s rural population. The PSU is working to provide free high-speed WiFi at all railway stations, except halt stations, in less than two months of time.

According to RailTel, the high-speed free RailWire WiFi is the largest public WiFi network in the world and amongst the fastest as well.