Indian Railways achieves record freight loading of 119.76 MT for February 2022

Freight Loading Update: Indian Railways sees constant growth in freight loading! With consistent growth in freight loading, the national transporter has achieved a record loading of 119.76 Million Tonnes for February 2022, surpassing previous years’ loading for the month of February. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways had registered freight loading of 100 Million Tonnes in February 2019, 106.49 Million Tonnes in February 2020, 112.25 Million Tonnes in February 2021, and 119.76 Million Tonnes in February 2022. Indian Railways had also recorded the highest ever freight loading for January this year.

Last Month, the Railway Ministry announced that Indian Railways had registered freight loading of 129.11 Million Tonnes for January 2022. The ministry said there has been a constant growth in freight loading for the last 17 months i.e. from September 2020 to January 2022. According to the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways recorded 107.56 Million Tonnes of freight loading in January 2019, 110.58 Million Tonnes in January 2020, 119.55 Million Tonnes in January 2021 and 129.11 Million Tonnes in January 2022.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone achieved freight loading of 7.25 Million Tonnes in February 2022, which is 9.4 per cent more as compared to that of 6.63 Million Tonnes in the corresponding month of last year. Also, according to Western Railways, this achievement of freight loading is the best ever loading for the month of February in the last seven years. The previous best record for Western Railways was 7.00 Million Tonnes in February 2015. The zone had loaded 5096 wagons per day in February 2022 which is 6.8 per cent more than that of 4771 wagons per day in comparison to February 2021. The Central Railway zone’s freight loading stood 6.51 Million Tonnes in February 2022 as against 5.93 Million Tonnes of Freight Loading achieved in February 2021, registering an increase of 9.8 per cent.