Indian Railways achieves great milestone within five months as Mumbai Division operates 100th Textile Express

Indian Railways Textile Express: The Mumbai Central Division of the Western Railway zone has recently achieved a milestone of loading the 100th Textile train from Chalthan, located in the Surat area, to Sankrail of South Eastern Railways’ Kharagpur Division. On 01.09.2021, the first train was flagged off by the Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh from Udhna in Gujarat. The statement by Railway Ministry said that achieving this milestone within five months time reflects the growing confidence of Surat’s textile sector in Indian Railways. Major destinations include Shankrail, Shalimar in the South Eastern Railway zone as well as Danapur and Narayanpur in the East Central Railway zone.

According to the Railway Ministry, the total NMG rakes loaded from Chalthan was 67 and from Udhna was 33. Indian Railways’ Textile Express fetched a revenue to the tune of Rs 10.2 crores in total to the national transporter, the ministry added. Last year in the month of September, the first ‘textile parcel’ special train of Indian Railways consisting 25 new modified goods wagons, which were customised to carry textile material, ran from Gujarat to the state of Bihar, giving a boost to Surat’s textile market through an economical, safer and faster mode of transport.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has announced cancellation of various train services. According to the zonal railway, few trains will remain cancelled due to non interlocking work for commissioning of third line connectivity at Rupaund railway station in Rupaund – Jhalwara double line electrified rail section of Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway zone. The details of the cancelled train services are as follows:

Train Number 22909 Valsad – Puri Superfast Express of 10th February 2022 is cancelled

Train Number 22910 Puri – Valsad Superfast Express of 13th February 2022 is cancelled

Train Number 20971 Udaipur City – Shalimar Express of 12th February 2022 is cancelled

Train Number 20972 Shalimar – Udaipur City Express of 13th February 2022 is cancelled