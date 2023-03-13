Indian Railways achieves another milestone! Rail network in Uttarakhand becomes fully electrified

Indian Railways is working in a full swing to complete the electrification of its existing Broad Gauge (BG) networks and new routes. In this context, the railways have recently completed the electrification of entire BG routes in Uttarakhand. The move will help in increasing sectional capacity and reducing operating and maintenance costs of electric locomotives.

The existing 347 km long BG route in the state will reduce the line haul cost and dependency on imported crude oil, thereby saving foreign exchange. The state of Uttarakhand falls in the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway (NR), and North Eastern Railway (NER).

Major railway stations in Uttarakhand:-

Several railway stations in Uttarakhand have religious importance as well as tourist attraction places. The major railway stations in the state are – Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Kathgodam, Tanakpur, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Hemkund Sahib, Mussoorie, Nainital, Jim Corbet, and Haridwar. The Kathgodam station is an important station in the hilly state. It witnessed an annual footfall of around 7 lakhs and also acts as an entry of the Kumaon region. The first train reached Kathgodam on April 24, 1884.

Prestigious trains of Uttarakhand:-

Some of the trains which connect the state with other parts of the country are – Nanda Devi, Haridwar Express, Mussoorie Express, Utkal Express, Kumaon Express, Doon Express, and Shatabdi Express.

The railway is working on a mission mode to become the largest Green Railway in the world. It is also moving towards becoming a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ in the next seven years. Last month, with the completion of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in Uttar Pradesh, the railway network in the state has been fully electrified.

Seven railway zones fully electrified:-

At present, the BG routes of seven zonal railways have achieved a 100 percent electrification target. These are – East Coast Railway (ECoR), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), Eastern Railway (ER), South Eastern Railway (SER), West Central Railway (WCR), and Central Railway (CR).