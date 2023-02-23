Indian Railways achieves another milestone! Rail network in Uttar Pradesh is now fully electrified

Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to become the largest green network in the world. Recently, with the completion of the electrification of the North Eastern Railway’s (NER) Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route, the railway network in the state of Uttar Pradesh has now been fully electrified. The move will enhance rail connectivity in the region, and will also improve the speed of trains.

Also Read: Indian Railways to soon install OTP-based digital lock for parcel trains – Here’s how it will enhance safety of goods

This landmark achievement has been accomplished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet, the Prime Minister lauded the effort done by railways. “Very good,” the Prime Minister said.

Very good! https://t.co/CikE3cyPWc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2023

Six railway zones fully electrified:-

After the completion of the railway electrification project in NER, the BG routes of six zonal railways have been completed so far namely: East Coast Railway (ECoR), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), Eastern Railway (ER), South Eastern Railway (SER), and West Central Railway (WCR).

Railway electrification over East Central Railway:-

Out of a total of 4,124.979 RKM, the zonal railway has achieved the electrification target of 3,910.99 RKM as on February 01, 2023. A total of 94.81 percent of electrification work in the ECR have been completed. The ECR has five divisions: Dhanbad, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Danapur, Sonpur, and Samastipur.

Also Read: Indian Railways: Mega projects for developing world-class stations underway – Here’s all about amenities and cost of projects

In the Dhanbad division, out of 1,224.614 RKM, only 1,213.789 RKM were electrified. In Danapur, 872.643 RKM have been electrified out of 905.827 RKM. Similarly, for Samastipur divisions, 883.175 RKM of 1,053.146 RKM have been electrified. Both Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Sonpur divisions have been fully electrified.

In another development, with the electrification of the Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni section, the rail network to several places will get a major boost. This will improve the connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiyaganj-Raxual-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur including Bhatni-Varanasi—Naini (Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi.