Indian Railways AC travel set to change? Passengers may not get pillows, towels even after full services resume

Indian Railways AC travel set to change? Even after Indian Railways resumes full services, the national transporter may stop providing pillows, blankets, sheets, and hand towels in its air-conditioned coaches, according to an IE report. Till now, no formal decision has been taken, however, the matter has been discussed at a high-level video conference earlier this week, between the top officials of the Railway Board and Indian Railways’ zonal and divisional officials. According to sources quoted in the report, a committee is being set up in order to decide what to do with the mechanized mega laundries, set up to wash the linen under the model of Build-Operate-Own-Transfer across the country.

For washing each linen set, the national transporter is estimated to spend Rs 40-50. As per the estimates, at present, there are around 18 lakh linen sets in circulation. A blanket provided by Indian Railways remains in service for nearly 48 months, and it is washed once a month. Currently, according to the sources quoted, no new linen items are being procured for passengers. Other than the cost involved, linen sets provided to passengers in AC coaches, especially sheets and blankets, have been a regular cause of passenger complaints as well as Parliament questions.

Moreover, for selling disposable pillows, blankets, and sheets at railway stations at cheap prices, nearly 20 railway divisions have given contracts to private vendors in the last few months. For instance, East Central Railways’ Danapur Division has five such vendors, who together pay about Rs 30 lakh per year to the national transporter. Across the country, around 50 such vendors have set up shop in railway stations.

According to officials, this option, instead of recurring expenditure, turns linen management into an opportunity to earn non-fare revenue. Besides, with modern temperature control settings in air-conditioned coaches of Indian Railways, the need for blankets could be eliminated, an official said.

Meanwhile, cooked food is not being served on trains as Indian Railways is opting for packed and ready-to-eat food items instead. Even after normal train operations resume, this practice too may remain for some time. Also, some divisions of Indian Railways have reportedly started discussions with packaged food manufacturers as well as suppliers on the possibility of long-term contracts, the report added.