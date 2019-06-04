Indian Railways AC passengers note! New muslin wrap dohars with traditional art to make travel hygienic

Indian Railways focuses on hygiene! Facing criticism from the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG), Indian Railways has decided to do away with blankets in its air-conditioned coaches. Instead, muslin wraps or dohars will be provided to passengers travelling in AC coaches of Indian Railways trains. According to a circular issued by the national transporter, all zonal railways have been directed to gradually replace blankets in AC coaches with dohars that are easily washable at frequent intervals. "We have directed zonal railways to replace blankets in all AC coaches. This is because blankets are more difficult to maintain in terms of hygiene and cannot be washed too many times," a railway official told Financial Express Online. "We are yet to ascertain the washing frequency of the new muslin wraps or dohars that will be used, it may even be possible to clean them once every run," the official added. However, keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens and other passengers, the onboard staff will be given a stock of blankets for those who need them. Not only that, all railway zones have been asked to consider the option of promoting the local art and culture of the area, by imprinting the new muslin wraps with traditional patterns. The railway zones are currently studying the feasibility of the proposal on promoting local art. Soon passengers in AC coaches may be provided with muslin wraps boasting of traditional art and culture patterns. Last year, Indian Railways had introduced disposable pillow covers in some trains on a experimental basis. The national transporter is also regulating the temperature inside AC coaches so that passengers don't feel the need for a woollen blanket. The move to introduce muslin wrap dohars, which are suitable for newly regulated temperature and can be washed frequently, is another step in the direction to maintaining hygiene.