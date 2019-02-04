Indian Railways’ 2 prominent stations in Delhi may undergo renovation in coming months; details here

In Railway Budget 2019, part of Union Budget 2019, the Finance Ministry allotted capital expenditure Rs 1,58,658 crore for the national transporter.

Travelling from Delhi to get better with Indian Railways! The two prominent railway stations of the national capital i.e., the New Delhi railway station and the Old Delhi railway station may undergo some massive renovation over the next few months. Apart from this, the upgradation of National Rail Museum, as well as work on a fifth and sixth line between New Delhi and Tilak Bridge, are likely to be carried out with additional funds allotted to these projects. However, in this year’s interim Budget, there have been no allocations for any new project under the Delhi division of Indian Railways, according to a TOI report. R N Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi Division was quoted in the report saying that these development and upgradation works will be carried out only when a new government takes charge after the elections. For the Delhi division, the allocation has been made only for old projects, he said.

Rs 8.5 lakh has been sanctioned for New Delhi railway station and Rs 8 lakh for Old Delhi railway station. Additionally, costs for escalators along with improvement of platform surfaces have been made as well. Funds have also been sanctioned for the extension of platforms on the Ring Railway route. In addition to these, a new line linking Delhi to Alwar, stretching over 104 km will be constructed as well. Moreover, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 20 lakhs, a centre for railway information system will come up in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi and the National Rail Museum will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs. Also, on the Delhi-Rewari stretch, steel girders will be replaced with concrete slabs and to build a new bridge over the Yamuna between Delhi and Shahdara, additional funds have been sanctioned, Singh informed. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that money has been sanctioned for additional lines between Sabzi Mandi and Old Delhi, while extension of loop lines will be undertaken for as many as 17 railway stations in the national capital.

In Railway Budget 2019, part of Union Budget 2019, the Finance Ministry allotted capital expenditure Rs 1,58,658 crore for the national transporter, highest ever for Indian Railways. Meanwhile, last month it was reported that Piyush Goyal instructed railway officials to complete the redevelopment work of as many as 68 railway stations by the end of this month. Other than station redevelopment, various other passenger-friendly amenities are being introduced by the national transporter such as free WiFi facility at railway stations, installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of bio-toilets in coaches, upgradation of trains under Project Utkrisht and Operation Swarn, etc.