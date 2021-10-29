Indian Railways 1st passenger train to run entirely on electric traction arrives at Kamakhya station in Northeast

The first passenger train of Indian Railways to run entirely on electric traction recently arrived at Kamakhya station.

A big step towards green transportation! The first passenger train of Indian Railways to run entirely on electric traction recently arrived at Kamakhya station. The Train Number 05956 Delhi – Kamakhya (Brahmaputra) Mail Special leaving from national capital city reached Guwahati’s Kamakhya railway station yesterday at 1:30 PM, covering more than 2000 Kilometres on electric traction. Similarly, in return direction, Train Number 05955 Kamakhya – Delhi (Brahmaputra) Mail Special left for the national capital from Kamakhya railway station at 2:30 PM yesterday through electric traction. The Brahmaputra Mail Special became the first Mail/Express train to run on electric traction up to Kamakhya railway station after a parcel train’s successful operation on an electric traction just a day before, the Railway Ministry said.

Earlier on 21 October 2021, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone operated its first parcel train on electric traction up to Kamakhya and achieved a historical moment for the Northeast region. After successful completion of Railway Electrification up to Kamakhya railway station as well as an authorization granted by CRS/N. F. Circle after inspection from 7 October to 9 October, the section from New Coochbehar to Kamakhya railway station was opened for the operation of Electric Traction. With this, 760 Route KM/1701 Track KM has been electrified on the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

According to the Railway Ministry, the trains with electric locomotives, up till now, were coming from Katihar and Malda up to New Coochbehar, where the electric locomotive was being detached and diesel locomotive was being attached to the train for its onward journey. Now with the railway electrification works’ successful completion as well as commissioning of the section up to Kamakhya station, these trains will come up to Kamakhya directly without change of traction. As such, there will be direct connectivity from the national capital to Kamakhya on Electric Traction without change of locomotive en route, the ministry further said.