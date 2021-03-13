Indian Railways’ 1st fully centralised AC terminal in Bengaluru to begin operations soon: Piyush Goyal

The officer further said that the terminal was earlier supposed to become operational by February end but due to certain reasons could not make it on time.(Credit: Twitter@Piyush Goyal)

Indian Railways’ first centralised AC terminal, which is being built in the Bengaluru city, is soon going to be operational, news agency PTI reported. The announcement was made by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who took to Twitter to share the positive development. The Minister said that the fully centralised AC terminal has been named after India’s one of the foremost engineers Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya who contributed immensely to the modern development of the country.

With the functioning of the newly built AC terminal, more express trains and direct trains will be able to ply to Bengaluru from across the country. The AC terminal was envisaged to be built at Baiyappanahalli region in the city to decongest the already functioning stations and make space for more trains to meet the demand of increasing number of passengers travelling to the city.

The foremost priority of the new terminal is expected to make space for new trains from metropolitan cities like Chennai and Mumbai, the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway was quoted as saying by PTI. The officer further said that the terminal was earlier supposed to become operational by February end but due to certain reasons could not make it on time

Bengaluru AC terminal Amenities

1.The fully centralised AC terminal has been built at a construction cost of Rs 314 crore and has been designed to give a feel of an airport.

2. A grand canopy on the lines of the Bengaluru International Airport has also been designed that will shroud the station from above giving it an uber distinct look as compared to traditional railway stations in the country.

3. Spread in an area of 4,200 square metre, the terminal will have the capacity to cater to about 50000 passengers per day.

4. The terminal also boasts of the capacity to host several trains in one go as a total of seven platforms will be functional at the terminal. As per the PTI report, the station would easily be able to manage the rail traffic of 50 trains in a day.

5. As the name suggests, the terminal has a fully air conditioned lobby, in addition to an upper class waiting hall, reserved VIP lounge, food court, escalators, and subways, among others.

6. In order to keep the station free from traffic woes, the terminal has also built a high-tech parking facility which would be able to accomodate upto 250 four-wheelers and 900 two-wheelers.