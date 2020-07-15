Indian Railways’ 1st cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji Khad bridge, will be an engineering marvel; watch video

The cable-stayed railway bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Indian Railways’ Anji Khad Bridge Project: A big milestone for a better and more connected India! The country’s “first cable-stayed” Indian Railways bridge – the magnificent Anji Khad Bridge will soon connect Katra and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the ambitious project of Indian Railways is being constructed with superior technology and engineering excellence. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the country’s first cable-stayed railway bridge is being developed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, which is a Government of India undertaking. The cable-stayed railway bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

The Anji Khad Bridge has a single pylon, standing at a height of 331 metres above the river bed. The total length of the Anji Khad Bridge is 473.25 metres. The length of the viaduct is 120 metres and the central embankment has a length of 94.25 metres. It has support of 96 cables. The Anji Khad Bridge has been designed to handle heavy storms of strong winds. The geology of the location is very complex, making it impossible for an arch bridge to be constructed. Moreover, since the pylon had to be constructed in a vertical slope using micropiles of 40 metre depth all around the circumference of 20 metre well foundation.

India's 1st cable-stayed rail bridge, will connect Katra and Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir.

Also, various unique techniques and equipment were used mainly, Jump Shuttering. Also, Pump Concreting System arrangement was used to increase efficiency, providing higher safety for workers and saved the construction time by about 30 per cent. The Anji Khad Bridge will have an integrated monitoring system by means of numerous sensors installed at various locations on the bridge.

The USBRL passes through the Young Himalayas. The stretch consists of various legs and sections, divided on the basis of construction phases. The USBRL project also involves the Chenab river bridge. The Chenab bridge, once completed, will become the world’s highest rail bridge.