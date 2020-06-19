Indian Railways’ 1st airport-like world-class stations at Habibganj, Gandhinagar to be ready by December 2020

The redevelopment of these stations is being executed by the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

Indian Railways passengers, get ready for two world-class railway stations! By the end of this year, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways will offer passengers two airport-like swanky railway stations. The much-awaited station redevelopments projects of Gandhinagar railway station and Habibganj railway station are scheduled for completion by this year-end. Today, Chairman of the Railway Board, V K Yadav announced that the two stations- Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh will complete all the redevelopment works by December 2020. With this, these two stations will become Indian Railways’ first two airport-style hubs. The redevelopment of these stations is being executed by the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

Once the redevelopment work is over, the Habibganj railway station will have a glass dome-like structure at its entrance. Also, the modernized station will have a dedicated concourse area with airport-like retail outlets, food cafeterias, plush waiting lounge, modern toilets for passengers. The renovated station will have also boast world-class interiors along with gaming and museum zones. Moreover, decongested platforms with exit underpass will be developed for passengers. The redeveloped station will have a ‘green building’, equipped with LED lights that are energy-efficient as well as waste water treatment plant for reuse. At the station, a pod hotel is also being planned for passengers who want a place to rest for two-three hours.

The redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, in a first, is said to have a 5-star hotel above the railway tracks. It was earlier reported that the hotel will be run by the Leela Group and it is scheduled for completion by December 2020. The upgraded station will boast a revamped building with the concourse area comprising of food courts, retail shops such as Shoppers Stop, Big Bazaar, etc. The Gandhinagar railway station will boast a transit hall with a seating arrangement for a total of 600 passengers. Besides these two, many other railway stations will be redeveloped in the coming years.