Indian Railways 169 Covid Care Coaches in use in different parts of India now

In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways has made around 4000 Covid Care isolation coaches with almost 64000 beds ready for use by states. According to the Railway Ministry, 169 covid care coaches have been handed over currently to various states. The national transporter said that new demand for Covid care coaches has come from the district of Nagpur. In this direction, an MoU has been signed between Nagpur’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, Covid care rake with 11 coaches will be deployed, comprising of modified sleepers with each coach capacity to accommodate as many as 16 patients.

According to the ministry, the covid care coaches will be equipped with the necessary medical infrastructure by the State Health Authorities with Indian Railways devising segmentation of utility and space for medical personnel in line with MoU other than taking care of sanitation as well as catering arrangements. As per the state demand, Indian Railways are also mobilising isolation coaches at Ajni ICD area in the state of Maharashtra. Apart from these new areas in Maharashtra, the updated status of coaches positioned at the nine other railway stations in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are as follows:

As many as 57 patients are currently utilising the facility at Nandrubar in Maharashtra, of which one patient was recently shifted. A total of 322 beds are still available.

In Delhi, Indian Railways has deployed 75 Covid Care coaches with 1200 beds. At Shakurbasti station, 50 coaches are positioned and at Anand Vihar station, 25 coaches are positioned.

At present, five within regard to the MP state government’s demand for two coaches, the Western Railways’ Ratlam Division has deployed 20 covid care coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi railway station near Indore.

The utilization of these covid care facilities, as per latest records, registers a total of 98 admissions with 28 subsequent discharges. According to the latest reports, the national transporter has registered 17 admissions and six discharges. Presently, the isolation coaches are being utilized by 70 covid patients.

In UP, though the state government has not requisitioned covid care isolation coaches, 10 coaches deployed each at Faizabad station, Bhadohi station, Varanasi station, Bareli station and Nazibabad station, totaling to a capacity of 800 beds in 50 isolation coaches.