Indian Railways launches Jan Aushidhi train, to promote generic medicines – Details inside

To educate the people about the quality of generic medicines, Indian Railways on Friday launched Jan Aushidhi Train. The train was flagged off by Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw and Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

The train – Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express, wrapped with the branding of the Jan Aushadhi scheme to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines which are available through more than 9,000 Kendra at affordable prices. During its journey of 1,278 km, the train will cover various places in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The train will have stoppages at 184 stations such as – Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Saugar, Katni Mudwara, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur Junction, Pendra Road, Bilaspur Junction, Bhatapara, Raipur Junction and Durg.

Similarly, the railways have operated another Jan Ausadhi train from Maharashtra’s Pune to Bihar’s Danapur. The Ministry of Railways has also decided to open Jan Aushadhi Kendra at a few big railway stations nationwide. The move will prove to be beneficial for the commuters as they can buy medicines from these stores at stations and they don’t need to go anywhere.

Objectives:-

The train is being run on the occasion of ‘Jan Aushadhi Day’. The purpose is to raise awareness about ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’ and to promote generic medicines among the citizens. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’ has made a significant impact on the lives of common people by providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

Every year ‘Jan Aushadhi Day’ is observed on March 07. With the proposed theme of ‘Jan Aushadhi Sasti Bhi Achhi Bhi’, the government is marking the day with a week-long program from March 01, 2023, to March 07, 2023, in various cities and towns across the country. This scheme also provides a good source of self-employment.