Indian Railway freight loading up 18%; Operated 6,150 parcel trains till October 13

Railways has operated 6,150 parcel trains till October 13, transporting consignments of 4.6 lakh tonne and earning Rs 168.77 crore.

Railways has earned Rs 4,124 crore as freight revenue in the first 13 days of this month, up 11% from the same period a year ago. Loading grew 18% to 43.46 million tonne during this period.

Freight operations are thus around the same level as in September, which saw a sharp pick-up. Operations had nosedived during the lockdown.

Freight revenue growth had returned to positive figures in September. A slew of policy measures such as setting up business development units at the zonal level, running specialised parcel and Kisan trains, and better all-round monitoring helped the revival.

“We are sustaining the momentum,” Railway Board chairman VK Yadav said. “We are controlling expenditure. Passenger trains are limited, with control on fuel and inventory costs. Railways are preparing a draft of the Vision 2030, outlining the course of action, including upgrading and expanding the network, to prepare for 2030,” Yadav said.

Coal continues to be the leading contributor to the upswing in freight volumes, followed by raw material for steel, iron and steel (including iron ore), cement and clinker, foodgrain, fertiliser, containers and other goods. Coal accounts for almost 50% of freight, and had a share of 587 MT in total freight of 1,210 MT in 2019-20.