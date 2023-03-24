Indian Rail movement to get smoother with doubling of Gooty-Pendekallu section, train-traffic now a thing of past!

Putting spotlight on smooth train movement and improving operational efficiency, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned doubling of the rail line between Gooty and Pendekallu stations in Andhra Pradesh for a distance of 29.2 kilometers. According to an official, the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 352 crore, reported PTI.

Why doubling of Gooty-Pendekallu section needed

Handling busy train traffic between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the Gooty-Pendekallu section is considered to be a critical one in the Guntakal Division which falls under the South Central Railway zone.

“The Gooty-Pendekallu section is quite important because it witnesses the passing of most of the trains. The steady increase of passenger and freight trains has led to the saturation of the section,” said the official in a statement.

Rail infra for ramping up train mobility

The Ministry of Railways has emphasized boosting rail infrastructure with several developmental works. Aiming at increasing the mobility of trains, the government has focussed on doubling of critical and saturated sections.

Doubling of Pendekallu-Guntur railway line

As part of the Guntakal-Guntur doubling project, the doubling of the rail line between Pendekallu and Guntur has already been sanctioned.

Recently, Gooty-Dharmavaram — another key section — has been switched into a double line section. The doubling of the Gooty-Pendekallu section will enhance seamless movement of trains between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and beyond. The doubling project paves a way for faster moving passenger and freight trains that will give a shot in the arm of socio-economic development in the region.