India-Russia sign agreement on Indian Railways for projects like speed upgrade on Nagpur-Secunderabad section

A memorandum of cooperation (MoC) was signed between the Ministry of Railways and joint-stock company Russian Railways on the sidelines of the India-Russia Summit here on Friday, a statement from the ministry said. The MoC intends to carry forward the activities taken up under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India and Russia on December, 24, 2015. It includes the implementation of a speed-upgradation project in the Nagpur-Secunderabad section, setting up of a single traffic-control centre for managing mixed traffic at the local level, best practices in freight cargo operations, development of multi-modal terminals and exchange of the best technologies used by the two countries.

It will also include training and advanced qualification improvement of Indian Railway employees with the involvement of Russian railway-related higher education establishments. The cooperation agreement was signed by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani and Oleg Belozerov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Russian Railways.

An MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Transport of Russian Federation for development of cooperation in transport education. It aims at providing organisational and methodological support to the higher educational institutions implementing joint projects in the field of transport education in both the countries.

It also envisages cooperation between the Russian University of Transport and the National Rail Transportation Institute, Vadodara to jointly organise educational transport seminars. The agreement was signed by Lohani and Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev, the Russian Ambassador to India.