India, Nepal review progress in two cross-border rail link projects

Officials from India and Nepal have reviewed the progress made in the two ongoing cross-border rail link projects at the third meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) which concluded here today. The meeting appreciated the progress made in the Jayanagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link projects, said a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here. The two sides held detailed discussion on requirements for operating train services on completion of the stretches from Jayanagar to Janakpur/Kurtha and Jogbani to Nepal Custom Yard, which are targeted to be completed by October, the statement added.

Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director, Ministry of Railways led the Indian delegation while the Nepalese side was led by Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport. “The JWG underscored need to work speedily towards identification of requirements for operation of rail services, modalities for operationalisation and finalisation of operational MoU for these rail links,” the statement said. Prior to this JWG meeting, the first face-to-face meeting of the Joint Committee for operationalisation of India-Nepal cross border rail links was held in Kathmandu from June 19 to 20.

“The Government of India and the Government of Nepal are committed for developing connectivity infrastructure along the Indo-Nepal border including railway infrastructure to facilitate smooth movement of goods and traffic, increased people-to-people linkages and strengthen trade, commerce and economic cooperation between the two countries,” the statement said.

The operationalisation of train services from Jayanagar to Janakpur/Kurtha and Jogbani to Nepal Custom Yard would bring India-Nepal relations to a new height with enhanced people-to-people linkages and better trade relations between the two countries, it added. During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal in May, his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli had said the two countries have agreed to expedite implementation of all pending projects of bilateral cooperation by Nepal’s Constitution Day in September.